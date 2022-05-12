Wentz (0-1) was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Wednesday's 9-0 defeat versus the A's, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports. He took the loss after giving up six runs on seven hits with two walks and one strikeout over 2.2 innings.

The 24-year-old was called up for his big-league debut Wednesday but laid an egg against Oakland, as he retired only eight of the 16 batters he faced. Wentz will return to Toledo, where he has a 4.12 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 26:10 K:BB across 19.2 innings this season.