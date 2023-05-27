Wentz is expected to pitch again in the Tigers' upcoming series with the Rangers, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Although he's struggled mightily over his last three starts, posting a 14.54 ERA and 2.88 WHIP, Wentz is expected to get another shot to toe the rubber with the Tigers next week. Manager A.J. Hinch believes that the team may have to "do some creative things" to get the left-hander back on track, which could include having him enter the game after an opener draws the start. Regardless, Detroit's rotation remains very banged up and Wentz seems likely to stick around for now.