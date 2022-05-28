Wentz (lower leg) will be called up as the Tigers' 27th man to start the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Wentz exited Wednesday's start at Triple-A Toledo after he was hit on the shin by a comebacker, but the injury is apparently of no concern, as he's been cleared to make his second major-league start Tuesday. The southpaw struggled in his big-league debut against the Athletics on May 11, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings.