Wentz (3-13) took the loss Friday, allowing seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 2.1 innings against the Guardians. He struck out two.

It has a been a miserable year for Wentz as he is tied for fifth in the league with 13 losses. The 25-year-old lefty's September was particularly rough as he's thrown 16.1 innings to the tune of an 8.39 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 15:9 K:BB. Wentz ends his 2023 season with a gruesome 6.90 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 98:47 K:BB over 105.2 innings.