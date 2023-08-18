Wentz was promoted from Triple-A Toledo as the Tigers' 27th man and will start the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Cleveland, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wentz was sent to Triple-A on Aug. 8 after accumulating a 7.03 ERA and 1.68 WHIP through 79.1 innings, but he'll be brought back up in order to prevent Detroit from using two rotation pieces in one day, bumping Matt Manning to Saturday. Wentz was decent in his latest Triple-A start, allowing two runs in 5.2 frames, but fantasy managers shouldn't expect to get much out of him during Friday's spot start.