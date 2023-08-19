Wentz came away with a no-decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Guardians, allowing four hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out three.

The lefty didn't let a Cleveland baserunner get past second base as he got 17 swinging strikes among his 83 pitches, but a Jose Cisnero meltdown in the eighth inning cost Wentz his third win of the season. With Alex Faedo holding down the fifth starter spot for the Tigers, Wentz will likely head back to Triple-A Toledo, but he'll likely see more big-league action before the season is done -- Detroit plays 13 games in 13 days in the middle of September. Wentz has held the opposition scoreless in two of three MLB appearances since the All-Star break, but he got hammered for eight runs over three innings by the Twins in the third outing.