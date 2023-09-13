Wentz allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits across 2.2 innings and did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds. He walked three and struck out one.

While three of the runs he allowed were unearned, Wentz still wasn't particularly effective, allowing nine baserunners while only retiring eight batters. The lefty may stick in the rotation with Detroit dealing with a number of injuries, but he can't be trusted in fantasy at this point. Wentz will carry a 6.65 ERA into a potential start Monday against the Dodgers on the road, and he should be avoided in the tough spot.