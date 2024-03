Wentz will make the Tigers' Opening Day roster in a bullpen role, Julie Kreuz of MLB.com reports.

Wentz struggled mightily as a starter last season, but he will stick around in Detroit as a reliever. The lefty was effective in spring training, posting a 2.93 ERA and striking out 15 batters over 15.1 innings. Wentz may not see high-leverage work right out of the gate, though as a southpaw, he has a chance to earn trust quickly if he can retire left-handed hitters on a regular basis.