Wentz is slated to work in bulk relief behind Miguel Diaz in Sunday's game against the Angels, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Diaz is expected to work only an inning or two before turning the game over to Wentz, who is essentially making his second straight turn through the rotation. While serving as a traditional starter in his last appearance Tuesday, Wentz took a no-decision while giving up five runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks. The Tigers will be hoping that the opener/bulk pitcher arrangement between Diaz and Wentz yields more favorable results Sunday.