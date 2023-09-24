Wentz (3-12) took the loss Saturday in Oakland, allowing two runs on three hits over 5.2 innings. He struck out five without issuing any walks.

The 25-year-old was deployed in a bulk relief role, entering in the second frame after Miguel Diaz fired 1.1 scoreless innings operating as the team's opener. In Wentz's longest outing since June 17, he allowed just three hits, but one happened to be a two-run homer that gave Oakland the lead and saddled the southpaw with his 12th loss of the year. Control has been an issue this year, as he had issued 4.1 BB/9 across 97.2 innings prior to Saturday, when Wentz avoided handing out any free passes for just the second time all season. It remains to be seen what role he fulfills in the final week of the campaign.