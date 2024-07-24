Wentz (0-2) allowed three runs on three hits across two innings of relief to take the loss Tuesday against the Guardians. He walked two and struck out three.

With the Tigers making the contest a bullpen game, Wentz entered after Tyler Holton and Alex Faedo each tossed 1.2 innings. Wentz struggled, with Jose Ramirez punctuating the poor outing with a solo shot. The lefty had a 0.87 ERA after six April appearances, but it's mostly been downhill since then, and he now has a 5.62 ERA overall. Wentz had a 6.90 ERA working primarily as a starter last year, so his recent track record doesn't provide much optimism that things will turn around anytime soon.