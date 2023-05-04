Wentz allowed five runs on nine hits across six innings and did not factor into the decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets. He walked one and struck out two.

With Detroit playing two games Wednesday, they needed some length from Wentz in the opener, so he stayed out there despite getting tagged for three home runs. On a more positive note, he only needed 83 pitches to cover six innings, though his ERA did bump up to 6.67 for the season. Wentz should stick in the rotation with the likes of Beau Brieske (elbow), Matt Manning (foot), Casey Mize (elbow) and Tarik Skubal (elbow) all out at the moment. Wentz is tentatively set to start again early next week against Cleveland, but he's not a particularly appealing fantasy option currently.