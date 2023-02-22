Wentz seems unlikely to earn a rotation or bullpen spot with the Tigers to begin the year, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Wentz made seven starts for Detroit last year and posted a solid 3.03 ERA, but Spencer Turnbull and Matthew Boyd are back in the mix, joining Eduardo Rodriguez, Matt Manning and newcomer Michael Lorenzen. A number of those pitchers missed significant time in 2022, however, so Wentz figures to provide good insurance if a need arises in 2023. He's off the fantasy radar at the moment but could see his value rise if he gets a regular gig in the majors.