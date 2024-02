Wentz will focus on competing for a bullpen job with the Tigers this spring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Nearly all of Wentz's pro experience has been as a starting pitcher. However, he's out of options and it's viewed as a viable rotation option right now, so the Tigers want to evaluate him solely as a reliever. Wentz holds a career 5.99 ERA and 125:60 K:BB over 138.1 frames covering 32 appearances (26 starts).