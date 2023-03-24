Wentz will begin the 2023 season in the Tigers' starting rotation, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

That's because Michael Lorenzen (groin) is headed for a season-opening stint on the 15-day injured list. Wentz might only get a couple of turns in early April, but he can look to put a good foot forward after delivering a 3.03 ERA across his first 32.2 major-league innings (seven starts) in 2022. He may have streaming appeal in deeper fantasy formats if the matchups are favorable, and he's posted 19:6 K:BB through 14.2 innings this spring, albeit with four homers allowed.