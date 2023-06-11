Wentz will serve as a bulk reliever behind opening pitcher Will Vest in Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

After making each of his previous 12 appearances as a starter, Wentz will be deployed out of the bullpen for the first time this season. Wentz hasn't completed more than five innings in an outing since May 8 and holds a 7.49 ERA on the season. While coming on in relief should improve his chances of factoring into a decision, Wentz's poor ratios this season make him an unreliable streaming option.