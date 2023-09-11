Wentz made his most recent appearance out of the Tigers bullpen in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Yankees, giving up one earned run on no hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.

Wentz ended up being the pitcher of record in the game, dropping to 2-11 overall on the season. The relief appearance came on the heels of a five-inning outing as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen Aug. 30, when he struck out six while giving up four earned runs on five hits and three walks, also in a matchup with the Yankees. A spot in Detroit's rotation opened up this weekend when Matt Manning (foot) was placed on the 15-day injured list, but rather than appointing Wentz as the team's new No. 5 starter, the Tigers turned to Sawyer Gipson-Long to fill the spot. Gipson-Long picked up a win against the White Sox on Sunday while striking out five over five innings of a two-run ball, so he'll likely remain in the rotation while Wentz sticks in a relief role.