Brebbia signed a one-year, $2.25 million contract with the Tigers on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The 34-year-old's new contract also includes a $4 million club option for 2026. Brebbia had one of the worst years of his big-league career in 2024, accumulating a 5.86 ERA and 1.36 WHIP over 55.1 regular-season innings between the White Sox and Atlanta. He has plenty of experience working in high-leverage situations, but the Tigers will likely keep him in a middle-relief role until he can demonstrate consistent success over and extended period of time.