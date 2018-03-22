Hicks appears to have secured a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster as the team's No. 2 catcher following the reassignments Thursday of Derek Norris and Jarrod Saltalamacchia to minor-league camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Hicks' underwhelming spring at the plate -- he has gone 9-for-36 with a .270 on-base percentage during Grapefruit League action -- wasn't enough for the Tigers to bring aboard a more experienced option behind primary backstop James McCann. The 28-year-old, who also possesses experience at first base, acquitted himself well over a larger sample of plate appearances last season with Detroit, slashing .266/.326/.439 in his 60 games with the big club. Hicks should pick up a couple starts per week behind McCann in 2018.