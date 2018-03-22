Tigers' John Hicks: Appears locked as No. 2 catcher
Hicks appears to have secured a spot on the Tigers' Opening Day roster as the team's No. 2 catcher following the reassignments Thursday of Derek Norris and Jarrod Saltalamacchia to minor-league camp, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Hicks' underwhelming spring at the plate -- he has gone 9-for-36 with a .270 on-base percentage during Grapefruit League action -- wasn't enough for the Tigers to bring aboard a more experienced option behind primary backstop James McCann. The 28-year-old, who also possesses experience at first base, acquitted himself well over a larger sample of plate appearances last season with Detroit, slashing .266/.326/.439 in his 60 games with the big club. Hicks should pick up a couple starts per week behind McCann in 2018.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...