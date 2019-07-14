Hicks will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.

Hicks will rejoin the lineup after sitting out Saturday. He and Bobby Wilson have been splitting starting duties recently but neither has done much with the bat, as Wilson has a .328 OPS and Hicks is only moderately better at .561. Hicks should still be expected to have a slight edge in playing time over Wilson while Grayson Greiner (back) remains on the injured list.