Tigers' John Hicks: Back in lineup Sunday
Hicks will start at catcher and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Royals.
Hicks will rejoin the lineup after sitting out Saturday. He and Bobby Wilson have been splitting starting duties recently but neither has done much with the bat, as Wilson has a .328 OPS and Hicks is only moderately better at .561. Hicks should still be expected to have a slight edge in playing time over Wilson while Grayson Greiner (back) remains on the injured list.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 17
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Moncada up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
Favorable matchups for the Indians, Giants and Blue Jays make for some interesting sleeper...
-
Week 17 two-start pitcher rankings
A crowded field of two-start pitchers makes for more sleeper possibilities in Week 17, according...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
We already know Shane Bieber, MVP of the All-Star game, is good, but Scott White is elevating...
-
Waivers: New HR and saves sources
Scott White highlights some interesting pickups for the start of the second half.