With Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) returning from the disabled list Friday, Hicks is expected to primarily serve as the backup catcher moving forward, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hicks filled in admirably at first base while Cabrera was out and has a respectable .277/.321/.454 slash line this season, but his path to regular playing time is now blocked. The Tigers will likely ease Cabrera back into action, so Hicks should still see occasional time at first base, and he will spell James McCann when the latter needs a breather. The Tigers could also use Hicks at designated hitter, where Victor Martinez hasn't been providing much production. However, Hicks' fantasy value has taken a definite hit with the return of Cabrera.