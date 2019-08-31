Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 13-5 loss to the Twins.

The 29-year-old is starting to work his way back into the lineup more frequently with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) hurt and Brandon Dixon slumping, and Hicks has responded with three homers in his last seven games. On the year he now has a career-high 11 homers, but his .213/.244/.379 slash line gives him little fantasy value even in deep formats.