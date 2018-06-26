Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Athletics.

Hicks came into the day with just one hit in his previous 20 at-bats, so the multi-hit effort was a welcome sight. The 28-year-old is now batting .280 with a .757 OPS this season, and he should continue to see regular time at first base with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) out for the rest of the year.