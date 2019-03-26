Tigers' John Hicks: Collects two hits Tuesday
Hicks went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.
Hicks finishes spring training with a respectable .314/.345/.392 slash line across 51 at-bats. The 29-year-old figures to open the season as the primary backup to catcher Grayson Greiner, but Hicks could potentially wrestle away additional playing time if he's more productive at the plate than Greiner, which was the case in 2018.
