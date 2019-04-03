Hicks went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Yankees.

Hicks had started the season with no hits through his first eight plate appearances, but he got on the board Tuesday, starting the scoring for the Tigers with a sixth inning RBI double. The 29-year-old is currently the primary backup to catcher Grayson Greiner, though he figures to get fairly regular playing time behind the plate and at first base, as he did Tuesday.