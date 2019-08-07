Hicks started both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with the White Sox, going a collective 5-for-8 with a double, a walk, two runs and one RBI.

Hicks has settled into a bench role for Detroit in recent weeks, but he benefited from a pair of starts on the same day thanks to manager Ron Gardenhire staggering rests for designated hitter Miguel Cabrera and top backstop Jake Rogers. He'll be out of the lineup for Wednesday's series finale and likely won't make more than two or three starts most weeks so long as Rogers remains healthy.