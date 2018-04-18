Hicks went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Orioles.

His eighth-inning shot was his first homer of the season and gave the Tigers a brief 5-4 lead, setting up a very dramatic ninth. James McCann has had his struggles at the plate to begin the year, but Hicks' .154/.214/.462 slash line isn't doing much to get him into the lineup more often.