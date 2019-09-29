Appearing as a pinch hitter, Hicks hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the ninth inning of the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the White Sox.

Hicks hit for Detroit catcher Jake Rogers and popped his 13th home run of the season against stingy Chicago closer Alex Colome, putting the Tigers up 4-2 in a game they'd go on to win 4-3. It was perhaps the highlight of the year for Hicks, who hasn't been particularly effective in general with a .627 OPS while falling into a reserve role with Detroit taking a look at some younger players.