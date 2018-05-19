Hicks went 1-for-4 with a two-RBI double and a run scored in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Hicks started the scoring for the Tigers with his first inning double that scored two, then came around to score himself on a Niko Goodrum double. However, the Detroit bats were mostly quiet after that. Hicks has been playing well in place of Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) at first base, as he now has a .292/.340/.506 slash line with four home runs and 15 RBI.