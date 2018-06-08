Tigers' John Hicks: Drives in two Thursday
Hicks went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Red Sox.
Hicks got the start behind the plate as regular catcher James McCann received a standard day off. Hicks has been moved back to a bench role with the return of Miguel Cabrera from the DL, but the Tigers seem committed to getting the 28-year-old into the lineup on a semi-regular basis at catcher and first base. He's now batting .278 this year with a .756 OPS.
