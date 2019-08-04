Hicks will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hicks unseated Bobby Wilson as the Tigers' top backstop toward the end of July, but he's fallen back into the No. 2 role after Detroit called up well-regarded catching prospect Jake Rogers from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the week. Rogers will just be getting a breather Sunday after four consecutive starts, opening up a turn behind the dish for Hicks.