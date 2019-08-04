Tigers' John Hicks: Fills in for Rogers on Sunday
Hicks will start at catcher and bat eighth Sunday against the Rangers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hicks unseated Bobby Wilson as the Tigers' top backstop toward the end of July, but he's fallen back into the No. 2 role after Detroit called up well-regarded catching prospect Jake Rogers from Triple-A Toledo earlier in the week. Rogers will just be getting a breather Sunday after four consecutive starts, opening up a turn behind the dish for Hicks.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...