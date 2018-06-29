Hicks went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Athletics.

Hicks had a solid game, but he and Nick Castellanos accounted for four of the team's five hits, so neither had much help in this one. The 28-year-old has been doing a fine job at first base with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) out for the season, as he now has a .288 average and .769 OPS.