Hicks is out of the lineup Sunday against the Athletics, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Hicks had started each of the Tigers' previous eight games, going 7-for-30 over that stretch. The 28-year-old still appears poised to serve as the Tigers' primary first baseman the rest of the season with Miguel Cabrera (biceps) sidelined, but Jim Adduci will get the nod at the position in the series finale.