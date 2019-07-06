Hicks went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's 9-6 loss to the Red Sox.

Hicks hit his fourth home run of the season in the ninth inning as part of an unsuccessful comeback attempt by Detroit. With Grayson Greiner (back) on the injured list, Hicks continues to split time with Bobby Wilson behind the plate. Hicks hasn't done much with the bat when he's played, as he's slashing just .198/.233/.329 this season in 167 at-bats.