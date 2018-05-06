Tigers' John Hicks: Goes deep Sunday
Hicks went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Royals.
Hicks plated all of Detroit's runs in a 4-2 defeat. He's now hitting .292 with a .909 OPS and should continue to get regular playing time at first base for however long Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is out. Hicks is a decent short-term add for fantasy owners in need of some power, as he now has three home runs in 48 at-bats.
