Hicks went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Royals.

Hicks plated all of Detroit's runs in a 4-2 defeat. He's now hitting .292 with a .909 OPS and should continue to get regular playing time at first base for however long Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is out. Hicks is a decent short-term add for fantasy owners in need of some power, as he now has three home runs in 48 at-bats.