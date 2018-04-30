Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.

Hicks is off to a slow start this season, as the home run was just his second of the year and he's batting only .200. However, the 28-year-old doesn't really have any serious competition for playing time, so he should be behind the plate most days for the Tigers, which helps him maintain moderate fantasy value.

