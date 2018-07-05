Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

Hicks put the Tigers ahead 2-1 with a solo shot off of Jose Quintana in the third inning, but that was all the offense Detroit could muster in an eventual 5-2 loss. The 28-year-old has filled in admirably for Miguel Cabrera, who is out for the season with a biceps injury. Hicks is now batting .280 with eight home runs and a .778 OPS, and he should continue to receive regular playing time at first base the rest of the way.