Hicks went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Orioles.

Hicks took Mychal Givens deep in the eighth inning, tying the game at 2-2. He now has three home runs on the season, though is hitting just .229/.272/.396 across 103 plate appearances. Hicks has primarily served as the backup to Grayson Greiner, greatly limiting his playing time.

