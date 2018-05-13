Tigers' John Hicks: Has productive Saturday
Hicks went a combined 5-for-8 in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mariners with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI.
Hicks continues to get regular playing time at first base in place of the injured Miguel Cabrera, and he's been making the most of the opportunity. Hicks is now slashing .290/.324/.536 with four home runs this season.
