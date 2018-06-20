Hicks is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hicks is hitting a fine .250/.308/.458 in six games since Miguel Cabrera went down with a season-ending biceps injury, but he'll head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale amidst an 0-for-12 slump. Niko Goodrum will pick up a start at first base in his stead.