Hicks went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Astros.

Hicks' ninth home run of the year was a big one, as he took Houston ace Justin Verlander deep in the top of the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie. It was a nice moment in an otherwise forgettable season for the 29-year-old, who is batting just .202 with a .584 OPS.

