Hicks hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Pinch hitting for Miguel Cabrera in the ninth inning, Hicks gave Detroit their first runs of the night with a two-run homer off Joe Biagini. The long ball was his second in as many games, marking the second time this season that Hicks homered in consecutive contests. The 29-year-old catcher is batting .205/.238/.362 through 281 plate appearances.