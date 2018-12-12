Hicks is expected to serve as Grayson Greiner's backup at the catching position while seeing some time at first base next year, Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports.

According to manager Ron Gardenhire, the Tigers view Greiner as the everyday catcher, though that would still leave Hicks with a couple opportunities every week. Hicks basically duplicated his production from a year ago in 2018, hitting .260/.312/.403 with nine home runs and 32 RBI. He was more productive than Greiner, so don't be surprised the two backstops wind up splitting time if Greiner isn't able to improve his offensive output.