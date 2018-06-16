Hicks went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.

Hicks took Chicago starter Reynaldo Lopez deep in the second inning for his sixth home run of the season. In three games since Miguel Cabrera went down with a season-ending biceps injury and Hicks has taken over as the primary first baseman, he's 6-for-12 with a triple, a home run and three runs scored. Hicks looks like he should be a solid fantasy contributor the rest of the way now that he has a path to regular playing time.