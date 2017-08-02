Hicks went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Hicks took Yankees starter C.C. Sabathia deep in the second inning, and the blast proved to be decisive in a 4-3 Detroit victory. With the trade of Alex Avila, Hicks should get some run as a backup catcher and first baseman, though he probably won't play enough to move the needle in most standard leagues. An injury to a Detroit regular could change his outlook, however, as he does offer some power potential.

