Hicks is 8-for-27 (.259) in Grapefruit League action, though just one of the hits has gone for extra bases.

As a result, Hicks has a middling .572 OPS, which is well below the .765 figure he posted in 2017 or his .715 mark from last season. By comparison, Grayson Greiner, who is expected to begin the season as the Tigers' No. 1 catcher, posted a .609 OPS in 2018. If Hicks approaches his numbers from the last two seasons, he could very well push Greiner for that role.