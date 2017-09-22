Play

Hicks is not in the lineup Friday against the Twins.

Nick Castellanos will be Detroit's designated hitter Friday night while Hicks heads to the bench. Hicks hasn't done much at the plate lately, as he's gone just 2-for-15 (.133) over the last seven games.

