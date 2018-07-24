Hicks is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Maria Torres of The Kansas City Star reports.

He will sit in favor of Jim Adduci for the second straight game. While it has only been two games, it's possible the Tigers are shifting the lefty-hitting Adduci into the strong side of a platoon with the righty-hitting Hicks at first base. Hicks is hitting .200 with a 30.4 percent strikeout rate in 50 at-bats this month.