Hicks will start at first base and bat cleanup Sunday against the Royals.

With Hicks included in the lineup for the fifth time in as many days, it appears safe to conclude that he'll serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman while Miguel Cabrera (hamstring) is sidelined. As a catcher-eligible pitcher, Hicks warrants at least short-term attention in most fantasy settings while he continues to see regular action in a run-producing spot in the order. With six hits, two RBI and three runs over 16 at-bats in the past four games, Hicks looks poised to remain a fixture in the heart of the order for the foreseeable future.