Tigers' John Hicks: Picks up two hits Wednesday
HIcks went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Royals.
Hicks has been a steady performer this season with Miguel Cabrera on the shelf, as he's now batting .271 with nine home runs, 32 RBI and 34 runs in 73 games. The 28-year-old has recently ceded some playing time to lefty-hitting Jim Adduci, but Hicks still figures to receive significant playing time the rest of the way.
